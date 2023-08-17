Temple point guard Hysier Miller and Andy Carl, the executive director of the TUFF Fund collective, joined this week's podcast to talk about how they have collaborated in the NIL space, includes Miller's upcoming Philly Point Guard Academy camp next Wednesday at North Philadelphia's Cristo Rey High School.

Carl, a two-time Temple graduate, talked about the origins of the TUFF Fund and why he believes supporting and investing in Name, Image and Likeness efforts and initiatives is critically important. He also offered his perspective on why a student athlete like Miller, a rising junior in first-year head coach Adam Fisher's program, has been an impactful ambassador.

In addition to hosting his camp next week, Miller also just published his first book titled No Place Like Home: We Have Unfinished Business with the help of Delgreco Wilson's Black Cager Press. Beyond basketball, Miller hopes his book will bring more attention and conversation to the issue of gun violence that has plagued the nation and the city of Philadelphia.

The OwlScoop.com staff also talked about Temple's newest football single digits, more success for Temple women's basketball coach Diane Richardson on the recruiting trail, and answered some mailbag questions, too.