Former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about what's next for him as he prepares for April's NFL Draft. The second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection led the Owls in tackles for a second consecutive season and posted 14 TFL, and now he's training in Fort Myers, Florida as he continues to recover from a torn right biceps that prematurely ended his 2023 season and his Temple career. The Dover, Delaware native talked about where he is with his recovery and why he expects to be drafted, and OwlScoop.com subscribers will have access to our full interview with Magee later this week.

John DiCarlo and Declan Landis also recapped a tough week for Adam Fisher's men's basketball team and a big win for Diane Richardson's women's squad and answered mailbag questions about Stan Drayton's football team and even the Justice League in this week's mailbag.