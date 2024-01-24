PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
The Scoop: S9, E22 - Jordan Magee takes aim at the NFL
John DiCarlo
•
OwlScoop
Editor
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.
Former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about what's next for him as he prepares for April's NFL Draft. The second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection led the Owls in tackles for a second consecutive season and posted 14 TFL, and now he's training in Fort Myers, Florida as he continues to recover from a torn right biceps that prematurely ended his 2023 season and his Temple career. The Dover, Delaware native talked about where he is with his recovery and why he expects to be drafted, and OwlScoop.com subscribers will have access to our full interview with Magee later this week.
John DiCarlo and Declan Landis also recapped a tough week for Adam Fisher's men's basketball team and a big win for Diane Richardson's women's squad and answered mailbag questions about Stan Drayton's football team and even the Justice League in this week's mailbag.
