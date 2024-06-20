Andy Carl, the executive director of the TUFF Fund NIL collective, joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about their growth over the past year and what's ahead in the coming weeks, including camps and other charitable initiatives for Temple's student athletes and fans.

We also have Temple football and men's basketball recruiting updates to share with unofficial and official visits, along with the latest voting results in the OwlScoop Summertime Madness tournament that matches up the best food spots on campus.

Intro: 0:00 - 2:50

Basketball recruiting updates: 2:50 - 4:17

Temple basketball scheduling update: 4:17 - 4:38

Temple football recruiting update: 4:38 - 6:00

Andy Carl interview: 6:00 - 49:06

OwlScoop Summertime Madness bracket update: 49:06 - end