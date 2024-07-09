Temple guard Quante Berry will be at the Lupus Links Golf Challenge Wednesday at Lafayette Hill’s Green Valley Country Club to help raise awareness and money for lupus research. It’s a cause that’s quite important to the redshirt-sophomore point guard, as his sister and mother have both been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

Participants in Wednesday’s outing can meet Berry and face off against him in a Beat the Pro game of arcade pop-a-shot.

As a guest on this week’s episode of The Scoop, Berry talked about his work with the Lupus Foundation of America, his freshman season at Temple, and why he thinks the Owls are poised to play some meaningful basketball next March.

If you're interested in playing at the July 10 Lupus Links Golf Challenge, you can register here.