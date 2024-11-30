The Scoop: Saturday live show

If you weren't able to stop by to see us, you can check out our live episode of The Scoop, which just wrapped up here at the South Philadelphia Tap Room.

ESPN's Kevin Negandhi led us off to talk about Temple's football coaching search, and MLB.com Phillies beat reporter Todd Zolecki stopped by on his way to his book signing at at the New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park to break things up with some Phillies talk.

Andy Carl, the director of the TUFF Fund collective, joined us, too, as did 97.5 The Fanatic's Ray Dunne and The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff Neiburg, both of whom helped us preview Saturday's Temple-La Salle Big 5 game.

OwlScoop has confirmed that Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson has interviewed Syracuse defensive coordinator and former Owls defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler and Marshall head coach Charles Huff as he draws closer to finding Stan Drayton's replacement, and Negandhi offered some very compelling reasons for his top choice.