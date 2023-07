Ari Rosenfeld, the owner and scouting director of Elite High School Scouting, joined The Scoop this week to give listeners a detailed overview of just about every player Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff are recruiting in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

From players with local roots like 2024 guard Izaiah Pasha and 2025 standouts like KJ Cochran, Kai Shinholster and Matt Gilhool, to regional and national recruits like Chicago's Angelo Ciaravino and North Carolina guards like Isaiah Henry and Jaylen Cross, Ari has seen them all and talked about them on this week's podcast.

We also have your latest Temple football and basketball recruiting updates, a look ahead to Temple's connections to the upcoming TBT, and answers to your mailbag questions.