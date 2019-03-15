Uremovich takes over Temple offense
Temple co-offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich has been in Philadelphia for less than two months but has already begun to put his stamp on the Owls' offense. Uremovich, who spent the last three sea...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news