The Broad Street Birds, created by former Temple star Shizz Alston and featuring several former Owls players and staff, will play their first game of The Basketball Tournament against the Beale Street Boys July 20 at 4 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The team is competing in the Wichita region for the $1 million prize in its first year of the bracket-style tournament.

The Broad Street Birds’ roster has many familiar faces for Temple basketball fans, as several players from the late-2010s will team up for the Birds. Forwards Quinton Rose, Scootie Randall, Daniel Dingle and Damion Moore will play under head coach and general manager Tony Paris, a longtime Philadelphia basketball coach, trainer and filmmaker. Former Owl and South Bay Lakers guard Nate Pierre-Louis is listed as a booster.

Former Temple guard and current La Salle Director of Player Development Trey Lowe reunited with his former teammates as an assistant on Paris’ staff and believes the Birds can go on a run in the tournament.

“Me and Tony, we want to win this whole thing,” Lowe said on last week’s episode of The Scoop, OwlScoop.com’s podcast. “We’ve got a great team, a couple of vets on there, so we’re just trying to do what we can to win.”

Alston, Rose, Lowe, Pierre-Louis and Moore were all teammates on the 2018-19 Temple team that went 23-10 in former head coach Fran Dunphy’s final season on North Broad Street. That squad, which lost to Belmont in a First Four game out in Dayton, was the last Temple team to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Alston also spoke to OwlScoop about the formation of Temple’s TBT team. To hear more about how players were selected and Alston’s expectations for the team, listen to this episode of The Scoop.

“It wasn't too long ago that we were just playing in the (NCAA) Tournament, four years ago,” Alston said. “So I think that the camaraderie we have, and the continuity we could bring on the court, that could help us win.

“I know a lot of teams, they just pick random guys,” Alston added, “and they don't know how to play with each other. So we’ve gotten to play with each other, so hopefully that’ll work for us.”