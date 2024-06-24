Almost two weeks after taking an official visit to Temple, Potomac School quarterback Camren Boykin announced his verbal commitment to the Owls on social media Monday.

After speaking with my family and praying 🙏 to GOD. I have decided to commit to Temple University. Thank you @StanDraytonTU and the amazing staff at Temple University @CoachLangsdorf @Temple_FB @BeauWalker8 pic.twitter.com/eQ59FySNgC

Boykin, who completed nearly 70% of his passes for 1,810 yards and 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions, had offers from programs like Buffalo, Penn, Cornell, Hampton, Georgetown and Coastal Carolina.

The commitment from the 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising senior is the second from the 2025 class following the recent verbal pledge from cornerback Jamarcus Pierre from Fort Lauderdale’s Cardinal Gibbons High School.

Boykin, who first visited Temple back in early February and then landed his official offer from the Owls back on April 29, said he built a relationship with Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf when the Owls’ offensive coordinator visited him at The Potomac School to watch him throw before extending the offer.

And on his official visit, Boykin was hosted by Rutgers transfer Evan Simon, who is in the mix to start for the Owls this season.

“It was a great experience hanging out with [Simon],” Boykin told OwlScoop.com last week. “We talked about his high school experience, his journey overall and how he got to Temple. We talked about why he likes Temple and his relationship with Langsdorf. His relationship with [Langsdorf] is definitely one that I can see myself having in the future.”