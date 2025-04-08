Owls still looking for consistency in final week of spring ball

The defensive lineman left for Oklahoma State in the portal but quickly changed his mind to come back to Temple.
Hear from running backs coach Andrew Pierce and tailback Joquez Smith and read about Tyler Douglas' return to practice.
We talked about a rough portal week for men's hoops and a big change in the Owls’ fundraising and NIL world.
Temple is set to host a trio of potential portal additions this weekend. Find out who is set to visit here.
This wide-open position group needs a few players to step up this spring and into the summer.
