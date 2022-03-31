Danny Langsdorf breaks down Temple's offensive competitions

New Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke to reporters for the first time this spring shortly after Thursday morning’s practice.

Langsdorf talked about the progress his offense has made after 10 practices and his goals for the unit heading into the summer.

Here are some excerpts from Thursday’s media session.

Langsdorf on head coach Stan Drayton’s communication:

“He’s really black and white, there’s no gray area with him. He tells you exactly what he wants, he doesn’t sugarcoat it and I appreciate that. I’ve worked for a guy like that with Coach [Tom] Coughlin…You know exactly what he wants.”

Langsdorf on the quarterbacks room:

“It’s been good. There’s been some ups and downs, there’s some growing pains. But I’m pleased with where they are through Day 10. There’s a lot to learn, a lot of experiences in the game. None of them have played that much, so it’s hard to simulate some of those game situations. We’re trying to do more and more of that of just playing ball like we did today with some call-up periods, just not scripted. I’m pleased with where they’re at but there’s a long way to go…I thought Mariano [Valenti] had a really good day today. He and (D’Wan Mathis) have been taking most of the reps [at quarterback]. Like I mentioned, where they’re at right now in the beginning of our installs and 10 days into it, I feel pretty good about it.

...Finding completions and not turning the ball over will be the two big factors. When we’re recruiting, we’re looking for an accurate thrower, a guy that can make the throws and get ourselves out of some trouble, whether it’s by a play change or a scramble. I’m looking for consistency from the position, but they’ve got to be accurate and they have to not turn the ball over. Those are the two things they’ve got to be great at. ”

Langsdorf on the running backs room:

“That’s been kind of by committee, you know. We’ve had [Darvon] Hubbard taking reps, [Iverson] Clement, and [Edward] Saydee probably getting the bulk of them. Trey Blair is coming back and getting more looks, so it’s a good group. We’re not quite sure where it’s at right now. We’re kind of giving them all even reps, but we feel good about them so far. They’ve got to be physical runners and be able to pass protect and catch the ball. They got to do all of it.”

Langsdorf on Hubbard:

“He’s got a good balance, good feel. We’ve got to get him running downhill a little bit better. But so far, what we’ve seen through this short amount of work and not a ton of live reps, I like him out of the backfield. I think he can do some stuff there and he’s smart. He’s really picked up our system well and I’m feeling good about where he’s at.”

Langsdorf on the wide receivers in practice:

“I thought we made some plays in the red zone at that position. I think we have to have a couple of those guys step up and be a little bit more vocal, take a little bit more of a leadership role. I think it’s something they’ve got work on as a group. But I did feel like they made some progress in the last few days. They made some plays on third down, made some red zone touchdown catches today, so I feel like they’re progressing, but there needs to be a little but more urgency to the leadership piece for sure.

…Amad [Anderson] has done a nice job. Moved him around a little bit and put him in some different positions. He’s made more plays lately. [We] did some nice third-down conversions with him inside. Jose [Barbon] is really smart. He’s a guy that you can move around and trust that he knows what he’s doing. He’ll help get guys lined up and on the right side and the right play, so I’ve liked where he’s at, too. He’s really picked up things quickly.”

Langsdorf on the offensive line

“There’s been a lot of guys taking reps. Adam Klein has shown some real leadership ability. Wisdom [Quarshie], you know, he’s done a nice job. We’re gonna have a group of guys. You’d like to settle in on five and kind of go with that. You don’t want to have to rotate that position a lot because they get into a real groove together, so we’ve got to find our best five and go.”

Langsdorf on the center position

"[Klein] played a little bit, [Quarshie]’s been in there. Sam Davis, Luke Foster. We have a bunch of guys practicing snaps at the beginning of practice, so if we have to move a guy in there, they will have worked at it.”

Langsdorf on players emerging as leaders

“I think [David Martin-Robinson] has really shown some leadership ability, although he’s quiet, which is OK. It’s just his way. He’s a great worker, the guys kind of follow him… I want the quarterbacks to be more vocal, that’s automatically a leadership role. But they have to be trusted and they’ve got to earn that, so were trying to build and develop some more leaders on this team.”