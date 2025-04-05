Defense closes out Saturday's scrimmage in strong fashion

This wide-open position group needs a few players to step up this spring and into the summer.
Temple's record-setting kicker headlined the Owls' Pro Day, which was attended by 25 NFL teams.
UMass linebacker Jalen Stewart announced his commitment to Temple on Wednesday.
Some detailed notes from Tuesday's spring practice with another roster update and a closer look at the Owls' offense.
This might be the Owls' last spring game, and a Power Four school reached out about a joint practice, Keeler said.
This wide-open position group needs a few players to step up this spring and into the summer.
Temple's record-setting kicker headlined the Owls' Pro Day, which was attended by 25 NFL teams.
UMass linebacker Jalen Stewart announced his commitment to Temple on Wednesday.