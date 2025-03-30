Demerick Morris proves you can go home again

Some detailed notes from Tuesday's spring practice with another roster update and a closer look at the Owls' offense.
This might be the Owls' last spring game, and a Power Four school reached out about a joint practice, Keeler said.
Stanford would have been the Owls' top returning player. Instead, he becomes the third from Temple to enter the portal.
The Don Bosco Prep star and son of former Temple center Charlie Morris talked to OwlScoop about his recruitment.
Johnson played in the NFL and knows what it takes to get there, but it's not the sole focus of his coaching approach.
Some detailed notes from Tuesday's spring practice with another roster update and a closer look at the Owls' offense.
This might be the Owls' last spring game, and a Power Four school reached out about a joint practice, Keeler said.
Stanford would have been the Owls' top returning player. Instead, he becomes the third from Temple to enter the portal.