E.J. Warner's leadership role going beyond the field
Quarterback E.J. Warner’s freshman season saw him post some record-breaking numbers. He became Temple’s program’s leader in completions in a season with 286 and became just the second Owls quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season with 3,028.
Warner’s comfortability within the building at the program’s Edberg-Olson Hall facility and improvements on and off the field have been noticed by the team in the Owls’ first week of spring ball.
At Tuesday’s media availability, second-year head coach Stan Drayton said Warner is growing into a leadership role after being thrown into a starting role as an 18-year-old true freshman.
“His personality is coming out,” Drayton said. “He’s wearing his emotions on his sleeve.”
Last week, Temple safeties coach Marvin Clecidor posted a video on Twitter that captured Warner showing some of that personality competing with his teammates in Dynavision, a board that tests hand-eye coordination and motor and visual reaction times.
Drayton also recognized the work Warner has put in in the weight room, describing his rising sophomore quarterback as a “weight room warrior” by the Owls’ strength coaches.
Warner himself said working on his body was a focus in his offseason training.
“I knew physically I had to change my body,” Warner, who is listed at 6 feet and 190 pounds on Temple’s official roster, said. “It's really a big priority for me to come in this year and really put on some weight in the weight room,”
Warner’s improvements as a leader have also been noticed.
“He’s got the offense following him, and I think he in his mind knows that he’s got to take ownership of what we’re trying to do on offense,” Drayton said. “In that respect, he’s looked great.”
Warner said he got together with his receivers and threw to them “two to three” times a week. He’s also taken a leadership role inside the quarterback room, teaching freshman quarterback Tyler Douglas, a midyear enrollee from New Jersey’s Ocean Township High School, “all that he can.”
His teammates on the other side of the ball have also noticed.
“He’s putting the team on his back,” junior defensive linemen Demerick Morris said Tuesday. “He’s just one of the young guys I’m looking at. He’s going to have a very, very good career here.”