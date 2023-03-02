Quarterback E.J. Warner’s freshman season saw him post some record-breaking numbers. He became Temple’s program’s leader in completions in a season with 286 and became just the second Owls quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season with 3,028.

Warner’s comfortability within the building at the program’s Edberg-Olson Hall facility and improvements on and off the field have been noticed by the team in the Owls’ first week of spring ball.

At Tuesday’s media availability, second-year head coach Stan Drayton said Warner is growing into a leadership role after being thrown into a starting role as an 18-year-old true freshman.

“His personality is coming out,” Drayton said. “He’s wearing his emotions on his sleeve.”

Last week, Temple safeties coach Marvin Clecidor posted a video on Twitter that captured Warner showing some of that personality competing with his teammates in Dynavision, a board that tests hand-eye coordination and motor and visual reaction times.