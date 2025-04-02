The Scoop: S10, E38 - Recapping a tough Tuesday for the Owls

Temple’s men’s basketball team lost Jameel Brown to the portal and 2025 recruit Cam Miles to a decommitment within the span of a couple hours Tuesday. We talked about another tough week for Adam Fisher’s program, how they might right the ship, and what’s ahead for Temple sports in the world of revenue sharing and the portal. It’s a mailbag-heavy episode with some spring practice insight and details for Temple football fans as well.

Intro: 0:00 – 1:47

On (or around) this date: 1:47 – 5:57

Cam Miles decommits, Jameel Brown hits the portal: 5:57 – 13:08

Some spring football nuggets and updates:13:08 – 20:17

Mailbag: 20-:17 – end