Defensive tackle K.J. Miles committed to Temple Friday as a transfer from Georgia Tech.

The former St. Peter’s Prep standout was ranked by Rivals as a four-star recruit and the 28th-best defensive tackle in the class of 2022.

Miles received multiple Power 5 offers during the duration of his recruitment, including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Penn State, but he missed all of his high school senior season with an injury, didn’t crack the Yellow Jackets’ defensive line rotation in 2022, and redshirted.

During his junior year at Saint Peter’s Prep, Miles recorded 28 tackles – including 6.5 tackles for loss – in just six games.

With four years of eligibility remaining, Miles joins a group of returning defensive lineman that includes Demerick Morris, Lancine Turay and Zamar Grove. He’ll be joined by Miami transfer Allan Haye, as well as incoming freshmen Gensley Auguste and Conlan Greene.