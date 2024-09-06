Coming off a lopsided 51-3 loss at No.15 Oklahoma last Friday, Temple has to put the ugly defeat in the past and snap into conference mode.

Week two has typically not brought an American Athletic Conference game for Temple. Outside of the Covid-shortened 2020 season when the Owls’ schedule consisted of only conference opponents, Temple has not played a week two conference game since 2015.

Saturday, Temple will take on Navy in an early-season conference clash. The Owls head into the game as 14-point underdogs after Navy beat FCS opponent Bucknell, 49-21.

The Owls’ lone conference win last season came against Navy at Lincoln Financial Field, a 32-18 victory behind a big performance from quarterback E.J Warner. But Warner transferred to Rice, and Forrest Brock will instead be leading Temple under center for a second consecutive week.

Temple has not won a road game under third-year head coach Stan Drayton, and the Owls’ last conference road win came at UConn on Nov, 30. 2019. To put that into perspective, UConn left the American Athletic Conference following that season and has spent the last four seasons as an independent.

Saturday’s kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for Temple on offense last week did go wrong. The Owls turned the ball over five times (the sixth turnover came courtesy of a Dante Wright fumble on a punt return) and had less than 200 yards of total offense. Quarterback Forrest Brock looked rattled for much of the first half in his first career FBS start. While the second half looked better offensively, with one drive even resulting in a field goal, Brock and the offense head to Annapolis with a lot to prove.

Now Temple will go from facing one of the nation’s top defenses with future pros like linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman to a Navy defense that is consistently one of the best in the AAC.

The Midshipmen have finished with a top-six scoring defense in the conference every year since they joined in 2015. Last season, Navy finished with the third-ranked scoring defense in the conference, allowing an average of 22.4 points per game, and the Midshipmen return a majority of their starters from a season ago.

Linebacker Colin Ramos leads the charge on the defensive side of the ball for Navy. The senior racked up 110 tackles, which was second in the conference, had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Ramos’ production earned him a spot on the AAC first-team.

Alongside Ramos, the Navy defense returns safeties Mbiti Williams Jr. and Rayshaun Lane III and linebacker Luke Pirris, who had a fumble recovery against Temple last season. Those four were top five in tackles for Navy last season. The Midshipmen also return their two sack leaders in linebacker Justin Reed and Pirris, both of whom had 4.5 sacks a season ago.

After struggling to find offensive line consistency in Drayton’s first two Temple seasons due to injuries and a lack of quality depth and talent, the Owls enter week two prepared to start the same five players, which did not happen very often last year. Despite losing guard Luke Watson to a knee injury Drayton said will have him out for “a while,” redshirt freshman left tackle Kevin Terry, graduate left guard James Faminu, redshirt sophomore center Grayson Mains, graduate right guard Wisdom Quarshie and redshirt freshman right tackle Melvin Siani should be slated to start again and be tasked with creating running lanes for backs like E.J. Wilson, Antwain Littleton and Joquez Smith and time in the pocket for Brock, who went 12 of 25 passing for 128 yards and two interceptions last week while being sacked six times.

Only two of those sacks, Drayton said, came from breakdowns by the offensive line. Other issues like subpar adjustments from the wide receivers or Brock holding on to the ball too long were contributing factors.

“We got to get some chemistry up front,” Drayton said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “We moved guys around in the past because there was a lack of depth and talent. When you have depth and talent, you have to get some camaraderie up front.”