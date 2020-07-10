OwlScoop - Jimto Obidegwu commits to Temple

Jimto Obidegwu commits to Temple
For Jimto Obidegwu, being an Owl was always in the cards.On Friday evening, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., pledged his verbal comm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news