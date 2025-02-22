Riverdale Baptist star commits to Temple

Diane Richardson picked up her first verbal commitment from the 2025 class in forward Ariana Meriedy , who announced her decision on social media Saturday night.

The 6-foot-2 Meriedy plays at Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where Richardson served as the head coach from 2000-06 and then again from 2009-12.

Meriedy, who chose Temple over offers from VCU, Bucknell, Lafayette and UMBC, has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior while helping guide Riverdale Baptist to a 24-11 record. In the final game of her regular season, she put up 18 points and 12 rebounds against Rosedale Christian Academy. Meriedy has also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.

In December, Meriedy participated in the 2024 Hoopfest in Dallas, where she was lauded for her abilities as a two-way player and showed strengths with her defensive presence, rebounding and offensive versatility. She showed those abilities throughout her senior season at Riverdale Baptist, recording five double-doubles.

Front page photo courtesy of Ariana Meriedy.