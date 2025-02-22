Advertisement
Published Feb 22, 2025
Riverdale Baptist star commits to Temple
Colin Schofield
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Diane Richardson picked up her first verbal commitment from the 2025 class in forward Ariana Meriedy, who announced her decision on social media Saturday night.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The 6-foot-2 Meriedy plays at Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where Richardson served as the head coach from 2000-06 and then again from 2009-12.

Meriedy, who chose Temple over offers from VCU, Bucknell, Lafayette and UMBC, has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a senior while helping guide Riverdale Baptist to a 24-11 record. In the final game of her regular season, she put up 18 points and 12 rebounds against Rosedale Christian Academy. Meriedy has also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.

In December, Meriedy participated in the 2024 Hoopfest in Dallas, where she was lauded for her abilities as a two-way player and showed strengths with her defensive presence, rebounding and offensive versatility. She showed those abilities throughout her senior season at Riverdale Baptist, recording five double-doubles.

Front page photo courtesy of Ariana Meriedy.

Advertisement