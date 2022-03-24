Russo returns for Temple's Pro Day

Former Temple quarterback Anthony Russo returned to North Broad Street for Temple’s Pro Day and spoke with a group of reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Russo, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound quarterback from Doylestown who played at Archbishop Wood High School, transferred to Michigan State before the 2021 season.

Before joining the Spartans last fall, Russo compiled 6,292 passing yards and 44 touchdowns as a three-year starter at Temple. Overall, Russo finished with a 16-10 record and ranks third in program history in completions (536), passing yards (6,292) and touchdowns (44).

Russo joined Michigan State’s Pro Day on March 16 with an opportunity to build his NFL Draft stock.

“Just had that pro day first. Didn’t really want to take a week off from training before Temple’s,” Russo said when describing his thought process behind his decision to take part in Michigan State’s Pro Day last week. “I finished training the Saturday before Michigan State’s Pro Day. Figured I would just roll right into it while everything was fresh and all the reps and everything were there. So (I) rolled right into it and then just wanted to come here (Temple) and do some position drills and throw the ball around a little bit.”

Russo’s pre-draft training occurs at New Jersey’s Test Football Academy in Bridgewater Township.

Russo is working with quarterbacks coach Tony Racioppi, who is training the likes of potential first-rounder Kenny Pickett from Pitt, Iowa’s Spencer Petras, and NFL quarterbacks Tim Boyle (Lions) and Nate Stanley (Vikings).

Learning from Racioppi and being a member of the Test Football Academy has benefited Russo.

“I think the offseason has been really good for me,” Russo said when describing his pre-draft process. “I was able to kind of change my body. Drop eight percent body fat in six weeks. With training, was able to get stronger, faster, mentally better on the white board and those types of things. I think throwing the ball I definitely advanced my skills from where they were when the season ended. Just going to continue to grow it, you know, it is a day-by-day process. I just got to be the best version of myself every day. Continue to work and put my head down and wait for my opportunity.”

Russo said he felt confident before the start of Temple’s Pro Day because of the preparation he put in over the last few months.

Russo performed some yoga exercises before driving to campus to pass the time. Even before Temple’s Pro Day began, Russo stretched and received treatment from the training staff, he said.

Russo threw to wide receivers and running backs as NFL scouts watched from afar.

“I thought I did well. Just did the position drills today,” Russo said about his results. “Just threw and thought I threw pretty well. Thought I could have had a couple of better throws out there, but I am happy with my performance today. Just going to continue to build off it.”

Russo sat out of the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill, broad jump test and shuttle drill, but he supported his former teammates who participated in those individual drills.

Former Temple center C.J. Perez, who pulled up with a hamstring injury during his second 40-yard dash and later returned to the field, reconnected with Russo for the first time in over a year, and he was happy about it.

“Russo is a genuine guy. I mean he will drop it like it’s hot with anyone. Just dap you up and talk to you like he is one of your guys,” Perez said about Russo’s personality. “Again, me and Russo played three games together, that was it. But, I mean, Russo is the type of guy, like I said, he will be cool with anyone no matter how well he knows them. It was awesome seeing him back out there. He was only throwing to the guys today, so the whole day (he) was encouraging us and was on us and pumping us up. So, I really appreciate that. Which then again, I wasn’t surprised that he was going to do that.”

On Jan.15, Russo played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl in Orlando against other potential NFL prospects. Russo was awarded MVP and led the American team to a 24-14 win. Russo said he spoke with the Jaguars, Cardinals, Raiders, Giants and Eagles during his draft process.

Russo’s final season of college football did not pan out. He transferred to Michigan State with a clear-cut opportunity to beat out Payton Thorne for the starting gig, but Thorne beat out Russo for the job and led Michigan State to an 11-2 record.

Russo said he still developed at Michigan State in a backup role. Behind the scenes, Russo said he crafted his body and his football IQ increased.

Coach Stan Drayton built relationships with the 16 seniors who returned on Wednesday, including Russo. Russo said he plans on coming to Edberg Olson-Hall to watch a spring practice and sit down with Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf to discuss football-related things.

“But from what I have seen from Coach Drayton and his staff, they seem like a great fit for this place,” Russo said. “They seem like blue-collared people. That they are going to get the best out of you each and every single day. A lot of people talk about the Temple “Tuff” mentality, but I think they truly have it. I think they show it through their actions and through everything they do. That’s just being around them for today, so I am excited for what they are going to do for this program.”

The NFL Draft begins on April 28, and Russo needs one team to give him a shot.

“Just keep working,” Russo said when describing his plans for the next month. “Obviously, the draft is in a couple of months. So, just continuing to get better each and every single day and then wait for my opportunity. When the opportunity comes, I just have to make the most of it, which I think I have been able to do in the past. Just got to continue to do it, but now that pro day is over it doesn’t mean take a break or anything. You got to amp it up a little bit more and continue to work each and every single day.”