Temple announces Khalif Wyatt's addition to Adam Fisher's staff

As OwlScoop.com first reported last week, former Temple star Khalif Wyatt has joined the Owls' staff as first-year head coach Adam Fisher's director of player development.

For Wyatt, who tallied 1,576 points, 295 assists and 273 rebounds in his four-year playing career on North Broad Street from 2009 to 2013, it will mark the second stop in his young coaching career. The former Atlantic 10 and Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year was an assistant at West Chester this past season.

“I am super excited to be back on North Broad working with Temple Basketball,” Wyatt said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “I am looking forward to being a part of Coach Fisher’s staff and helping Temple get back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Before embarking upon a nine-year professional career, Wyatt finished off his tenure at Temple with consecutive, 31-point games in the 2013 NCAA Tournament against NC State and top-seeded Indiana.

In a new rule adopted by the NCAA heading into the 2023-24 campaign, Wyatt will be able to coach on the court this season in his director of player development role. He will also serve as the head coach of the Big 5 team in the upcoming TBT.



