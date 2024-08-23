As he walked in to greet a room of reporters last week, Temple wide receiver John Adams smiled and started with some humor.

"The president is back," he said, referencing of course that he shares a name with the second president of the United States.

Adams has every reason to be in a good mood these days. After working his way into Temple's wide receiver rotation as a walk-on last season and catching 15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, his season came to an early end with a broken leg in a road game at UAB.

Adams thought his chance of eventually earning a scholarship was over at that point, but he rehabbed, worked his way back and found out Monday night that he has indeed earned a scholarship, getting the news from his head coach Stan Drayton and from his mother, Louise Adams, on video.

Adams spoke with us Thursday to talk about his recovery and what earning a scholarship means to him, and we have the latest preseason camp updates for you with the season opener at Oklahoma just a week away.

Intro: 00:00 4:56

On (or around) this date: 4:56 - 12:34

Preseason camp updates: 12:34 - 14:17

John Adams interview: 14:17 - 55:55

Mailbag: 55:55 - end