PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBDR0w2VExENjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The Scoop: S10, E4 - "The president is back"

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

As he walked in to greet a room of reporters last week, Temple wide receiver John Adams smiled and started with some humor.

"The president is back," he said, referencing of course that he shares a name with the second president of the United States.

Adams has every reason to be in a good mood these days. After working his way into Temple's wide receiver rotation as a walk-on last season and catching 15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, his season came to an early end with a broken leg in a road game at UAB.

Adams thought his chance of eventually earning a scholarship was over at that point, but he rehabbed, worked his way back and found out Monday night that he has indeed earned a scholarship, getting the news from his head coach Stan Drayton and from his mother, Louise Adams, on video.

Adams spoke with us Thursday to talk about his recovery and what earning a scholarship means to him, and we have the latest preseason camp updates for you with the season opener at Oklahoma just a week away.

Intro: 00:00 4:56

On (or around) this date: 4:56 - 12:34

Preseason camp updates: 12:34 - 14:17

John Adams interview: 14:17 - 55:55

Mailbag: 55:55 - end

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPWZpYXMyLTE2YWRlNDUmc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhlLXNjb29wLXMxMC1lNC10aGUtcHJlc2lkZW50LWlzLWJhY2st IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZ0ZW1wbGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtc2Nvb3AtczEw LWU0LXRoZS1wcmVzaWRlbnQtaXMtYmFjay0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MCZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=