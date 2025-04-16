The Scoop: S10, E40 - Cam Wallace and Muhammad Wilkerson join the show

Zion Stanford is leaving, Cam Wallace is staying, and spring football is done with another transfer portal window to come. We’ll update our listeners on potential Temple hoops roster additions, and you’ll hear from Wallace himself, as he talked to Jaison Nieves about why he’s remained committed and loyal to Adam Fisher and his staff. You’ll also hear John DiCarlo’s interview with former Temple football and New York Jets star Muhammad Wilkerson, who came to town Saturday to check out the Owls’ Cherry and White game.

The mailbag, brought to you by our friends at Greenspan&Greenspan Injury Lawyers, was full again, and we’ve got you covered there with answers about revenue sharing, potential Temple football portal additions, and why you should care about the future of Temple hoops.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:25

On (or around) this date: 2:25 – 10:00

Recapping the Cherry and White game: 10:00 – 18:44

Muhammad Wilkerson interview 18:37 – 26:04

Temple loses Zion Stanford to Villanova: 26:04 – 27:06

Cam Wallace remains 100% committed to Temple: 27:06 – 32:00

The hoops portal visits have started: 32:00 – 40:00

Mailbag: 40:00 – end