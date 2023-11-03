Temple women's basketball coach Diane Richardson joined us on this week's podcast to share her remarkable life story and give listeners a preview of what they can expect from the Owls this season.

Richardson, by the way, just hosted 5-star class of 2024 recruit Kiyomi McMiller on an official visit, and we'll have more on that as well.

You'll also hear about Temple men's basketball coach Adam Fisher's successful recruiting week, as the Owls landed their first two verbal commitments from the 2024 class in forward Dillon Battie from Texas' Lancaster High School and guard Aiden Tobiason from Delaware's St. Elizabeth High School. Battie, the son of former Temple forward Derrick Battie, talked about why he chose the Owls, and St. Elizabeth head coach Mike Cassidy talked about Tobiason's improvement.

Beyond basketball, we'll get you ready for Saturday's Temple-Navy football game and the return of quarterback E.J. Warner and answer all of your mailbag questions as well.

1:50 - 45:35: Diane Richardson interview

50:00 - 52:42: Temple women's basketball recruiting update

52:42 -56:17: Temple men's basketball recruiting update

56:17 - 56:50: Dillon Battie on why he chose Temple

56:50 - 58:45: Mike Cassidy on Aiden Tobiason

59:10 - 1:06:27 - Temple Navy football preview

1:07:27 - Mailbag

(Editor's note: Yes, we're aware that we referred to this as episode No. 13 and skipped over 12, so we'll have famous number 12s next week in our intro.)