OwlScoop.com kicks off its fourth season of The Scoop with John DiCarlo, Matt Vender and Graham Foley as they talk about what they've seen so far from preseason football camp, dissect the recruitment of Temple basketball recruiting targets like Imhotep's Donta Scott and Dahmir Bishop, and answer mailbag questions. You'll also hear excerpts from interviews with Temple coach Geoff Collins and running back Ryquell Armstead.