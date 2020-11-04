OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 11

Re'Mahn Davis has decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the Temple football program, Trad Beatty is starting again this Saturday at SMU, and freshman point guard Jahlil White underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus cartilage in his left knee with the start of the Temple basketball season less than a month away.

It's been a busy week in the world of Temple sports and we have you covered on The Scoop with audio from Beatty and exclusive audio from Owls linebacker George Reid, along with answers to your mailbag questions.