OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 29

Temple linebacker George Reid joined us for an interview on The Scoop this week to talk about how the program is feeling heading into spring practice next week.

Reid, a graduate student and a local product from Abington High School, broke out in the Owls' lone win last season, a home victory over USF, with his first career sack, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery. He finished the season with 24 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss.

Reid, one of several Temple players who could not play in what proved to be the team's last game of the season against ECU due to COVID-19 protocols, said he sees a lot of promise among the Owls' young linebackers, and he offered some insight into what he sees from the players competing for the starting quarterback now, including Georgia transfer D'Wan Mathis.

And on the basketball front, we have some updates on who Temple could be looking at in the transfer portal.

Front page photo courtesy of Temple athletics.