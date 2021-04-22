 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 32
The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 32

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Why did linebacker Kobe Wilson choose Temple over Georgia?

Why is defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles calling West Virginia transfer Kwantel Raines a "pleasant surprise" at the BUBO linebacker position after he opted out of the 2020 season?

And why should you not forget about Edward Saydee when it comes to assessing how running backs coach Gabe Infante will dole out carries in his backfield.

You'll hear from all of them on this week's podcast as we bring you more spring football coverage.

And it's been a busy week in the world of Temple basketball recruiting, as Owls head coach Aaron McKie handed out four offers to players from the 2022 class. One of them, Pocono Mountain West High School forward Christian Fermin, spoke with Sam Cohn this week, and we have a clip from that exclusive interview, plus answers to your mailbag questions, too.

