Two-way standout Luke Watson shuts down recruitment, chooses Temple
St. Marks (DE) offensive lineman Luke Watson’s interest in Temple, which predated the Stan Drayton era, came full circle on Tuesday when the two-way all-state selection committed to the Owls.Accord...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news