Westtown School guard Savannah Curry announced her commitment to Temple women’s basketball via social media Sunday.

The rising high school senior joins head coach Diane Richardson’s 2024 recruiting class, which includes guard Adena Webster from Miami’s Archbishop Carroll High School and Drew Alexander from Maryland’s Shabach Christian Academy.

Curry’s verbal commitment is a significant recruiting win for Richardson and her staff as they head into their second season of revamping Temple’s program. BlueStar Basketball currently has Curry ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the 2024 class.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Curry was a pivotal part of the Westtown girls basketball team that took home its second-straight Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship against Penn Charter in February. Curry averaged just under 10 points and finished second-team all-state in the Class-3A rankings from the Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

Westtown also qualified for the GEICO Nationals tournament as the fourth seed. They made it to the semifinals before falling to Florida’s Montverde Academy, the eventual champions.

Outside the high school season, Curry plays for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit. Curry dropped eight three-pointers during a game in the PRIME Event at Spooky Nook in Manheim last month. She started her high school career at Baltimore’s Roland Park Country School prior to landing at Westtown.

Richardson has hit the recruiting trail hard this summer. On top of the three members of the class of 2024, Temple has offered five players so far from the class of 2025, as well as Ivanna Wilson Manyacka from the class of 2027.