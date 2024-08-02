Westtown School shooting guard Cam Wallace , ranked by Rivals as the 116th player in the 2025 class, pinned a top-3 list of Temple, Cincinnati and Texas A&M to his Instagram late Friday morning.

One of Temple’s top recruiting priorities has narrowed his list down to three programs, and the Owls made the cut.

Wallace and Perkiomen School backcourt mates KJ Cochran and Gabe Tanner took an unofficial visit to Temple Thursday.

Wallace averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and shot nearly 59% from the floor for a Westtown School team that advanced to the PAISAA semifinals in February. He told OwlScoop.com back in June that he intends to take an official visit to Temple.

Cochran, ranked three spots ahead of his friend Wallace by Rivals at 113th nationally in the 2025 class, has also been a big priority for Temple since Adam Fisher got the Owls’ head coaching job prior to last season. Tanner, who plays AAU ball for WeR1 on the Under Armour circuit, picked up a Temple offer back on July 13. His 19 points off the bench helped the Perkiomen School win its second straight Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship back in March.